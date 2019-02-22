In short
Small and large-scale farmers in the area had adopted the application of improved seeds and fertilizers to increase their yields. However, their passion is now frustrated by the prevalence of poor quality and counterfeit seeds and other inputs which has resulted into low or no yields, or sometimes loss of livestock.
Fake, Expired Agro Inputs Infiltrate Mbarara
