Pastor Detained For Holding Unlawful Assembly

In short
Emongoti was picked up on Thursday evening together with four others for allegedly holding an unlawful assembly and pretending to be removing charms from a residents home.
Pastor Detained For Holding Unlawful Assembly28 Dec 2018, 10:44 Comments 148 Views Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: fake pastor arrested in katakwi charged with unlawful assembly pastor emongit michael odongo guyaguya sub county
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.