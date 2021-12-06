Mugisha James
20:09

Fake Red Cross 'Recruiter' Arrested in Kampala

6 Dec 2021, 20:03 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Allan Hirya Kabooli suspect

Allan Hirya Kabooli suspect

In short
Charles Twine, CID spokesperson, has identified the suspect as Allan Hirya Kabooli the mastermind of the plot that created fake Red Cross job adverts that circulated on social media with intention of defrauding unsuspecting job seekers.

 

Tagged with: (CID) spokesperson ASP Charles Twine Allan Hirya Kabooli
Mentioned: Uganda Red Cross Society

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.