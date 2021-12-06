Fake Red Cross 'Recruiter' Arrested in Kampala

In short
Charles Twine, CID spokesperson, has identified the suspect as Allan Hirya Kabooli the mastermind of the plot that created fake Red Cross job adverts that circulated on social media with intention of defrauding unsuspecting job seekers.
Fake Red Cross 'Recruiter' Arrested in Kampala6 Dec 2021, 20:03 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
