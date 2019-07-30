Fake State House Letter Triggers Temporary Excitement in Kasese

In short
The letter came in the wake of a directive introducing working shifts between Babughirana Butchermen Development Association, and Alisamu Company Limited, the companies that are bickering over a cattle market, located near the Uganda-DRC in Mpondwe.
Fake State House Letter Triggers Temporary Excitement in Kasese30 Jul 2019, 12:57 Comments 166 Views Bwera, Kasese, Uganda Politics Business and finance Security Report
In short
Mentioned: State House Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.