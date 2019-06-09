In short
45-year-old Acirocan Pepetwa, a maize farmer in Kothungola village, Nebbi district says she has lost close to 3 acres of maize, which has been destroyed by fall armyworms.
Fall Army Worms Devastate Gardens in Nebbi9 Jun 2019, 14:23 Comments 115 Views Agriculture Report
One of the maize plants affected by fall army worms in Acirocan Pepetwa's garden in Kothungola village Erussi sub county, Nebbi district.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.