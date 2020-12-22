Falling Farm Prices Worry Amuru Farmers

In short
Susan Atim, another resident of the same area says that most leaders who are currently campaigning are talking about improved livelihoods and yet none of them is concerned about the market challenge they are facing, a factor which has continued to derail them from improving their finances and food security. According to Atim, since the leaders have access and connections, they should consider linking them with serious and better buyers at a fair price compared to the local middlemen who want to hugely profit at the expense of the farmers.
Falling Farm Prices Worry Amuru Farmers22 Dec 2020, 12:19 Comments 108 Views Amuru, Uganda Agriculture Politics Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Farmers seek better markets through leaders
Mentioned: Agricultural Markets Market linkages
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.