Falling Tree Kills Two in Kasese

The deceased have been identified as Eveline Kabugho 15, a senior three student at Brain Way Secondary School and Eveline Ithungu, a Congolese national who had come to visit her kinsmen in Kinyamaseke.
Falling Tree Kills Two in Kasese19 Mar 2019, 15:40 Comments 66 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Misc Report
