False Alarm Causes Panic at President Museveni's Rally

17 Nov 2018, 10:14 Kassanda, Uganda
Residents together with SFC officers rescued the woman who was injured during the Stampede. Christopher Kisekka

President Museveni had visited the district to deliver a financial literacy talk to youth groups as they celebrated the first districts youth day last evening. But a section of women reportedly saw something that they thought was a snake, crawling towards them and set off an alarm that triggered a scuffle in the audience.

 

