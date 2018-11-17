In short
President Museveni had visited the district to deliver a financial literacy talk to youth groups as they celebrated the first districts youth day last evening. But a section of women reportedly saw something that they thought was a snake, crawling towards them and set off an alarm that triggered a scuffle in the audience.
False Alarm Causes Panic at President Museveni's Rally17 Nov 2018, 10:14 Comments 234 Views Kassanda, Uganda Misc Politics Report
Residents together with SFC officers rescued the woman who was injured during the Stampede. Login to license this image from 1$.
