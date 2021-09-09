Brian Luwaga
Families Battle Malaria As Cases Surge In Luwero District Top story

9 Sep 2021, 08:29 Comments 141 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
File Photo; Luwero district officials launching the distribution exercise of mosquito nets at Luwero town council office last year

In short
Nusurah Nalwoga, a resident of Kigombe village in Luwero sub-county, says that six of her grandchildren contracted malaria disease and those of them are still on malaria treatment.

 

