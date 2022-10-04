Families Cry for Justice as Seven More People are Kidnapped in Luwero

In short
Juliet Nanyunja the daughter of Namirembe’s home says that since the arrests were made, they have tried to search for their whereabouts at Luwero, Kawempe, Kololo and Kireka Police Stations in vain.
Families Cry for Justice as Seven More People are Kidnapped in Luwero4 Oct 2022, 18:13 Comments 221 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: kidnap
Mentioned: Luwero Central Police Station (CPS)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.