In short
Michael Odur, a resident of Labworomor village in Akwang, says that caring for the children affected by the nodding condition since the closure of the treatment centers has become an uphill task for him and the entire family due to resource constraints.
Families Plead with Gov't to Reopen Nodding Syndrome Treatment Centers24 May 2021, 15:16 Comments 146 Views Omoro, Uganda Local government Human rights Health Updates
A 23-year-old Vincent Ocan, a nodding syndrom patient in Labworomor village, Labongo Akwang Sub-County in Kitgum District - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Kitgum District Odek Sub-County in Omoro District Tumangur in Akwang Sub-County,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.