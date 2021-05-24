Dominic Ochola
Families Plead with Gov't to Reopen Nodding Syndrome Treatment Centers

A 23-year-old Vincent Ocan, a nodding syndrom patient in Labworomor village, Labongo Akwang Sub-County in Kitgum District - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Michael Odur, a resident of Labworomor village in Akwang, says that caring for the children affected by the nodding condition since the closure of the treatment centers has become an uphill task for him and the entire family due to resource constraints.

 

