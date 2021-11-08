Families Selling Children for Food as Acute Hunger Reaches New Peak - Report

In short
The agency said families facing acute food insecurity, are being forced to make devastating choices to cope with the rising hunger. A vulnerability analysis across the 43 countries surveyed, shows families being forced to eat less or skip meals entirely. Sometimes children are being fed, while parents sacrifice meals, and are forced to go hungry.
Families Selling Children for Food as Acute Hunger Reaches New Peak - Report8 Nov 2021, 14:08 Comments 262 Views Human rights Report
WFP aircrafts conduct lifesaving air drops to the most remote locations across South Sudan, delivering food and nutrition to food insecure and conflict-ridden families.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.