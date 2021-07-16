In short
Between 1986 and 2006, it is estimated that the LRA rebels led by Joseph Kony abducted over 75,000 youth, including 38,000 children for use as child soldiers, sex slaves, and porters.
Families Still Hopeful of LRA Abductees Returning Home
Fred Okot-Chairperson Atiak Massacre Site pointing at names of some of the students who were abducted by the LRA and never came back - Photo by Dominic Ochola
