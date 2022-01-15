Jesse Johnson James
20:08

Family Abandons Home after Death of Gulu University Student

15 Jan 2022, 20:02 Comments 224 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Human rights Northern Report
ASP David Ongom Mudong addressing media at Northern Uganda Media Club on last Friday

ASP David Ongom Mudong addressing media at Northern Uganda Media Club on last Friday

In short
Agnes Acayo, commonly known as the Auzu, a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a resident of Dwol Cell, Laliya Ward, Pece –Laroo Division in Gulu City was hacked to death on Friday morning by her boyfriend -Alfred Ocan aged 50 after they picked a quarrel over money.

 

Tagged with: Gulu University Gulu University Student Killed, Assailant Commits Suicide
Mentioned: Gulu University

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.