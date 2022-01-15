Family Abandons Home after Death of Gulu University Student

In short
Agnes Acayo, commonly known as the Auzu, a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a resident of Dwol Cell, Laliya Ward, Pece –Laroo Division in Gulu City was hacked to death on Friday morning by her boyfriend -Alfred Ocan aged 50 after they picked a quarrel over money.
Family Abandons Home after Death of Gulu University Student15 Jan 2022, 20:02 Comments 224 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Human rights Northern Report
In short
Mentioned: Gulu University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.