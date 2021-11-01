Ephraim Kasozi
Family Accuses Electricity Firm of Constructing on Disputed Land

1 Nov 2021, 19:42 Comments 106 Views Wakiso District, Uganda Court Report
Geoffrey Kasujja (Right) with his brother Daniel Kayiza displaying some of the documents filed to the authorities in the fight for their land

In short
A family has appealed to authorities to prevail over Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited - UETCL, which they accuse of defying a court order not to construct on a piece of land whose ownership is under contestation in courts of law.

 

