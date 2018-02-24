Ezekiel Sekweyama
Family accuses Museveni's Farm Attendants of Trespass, Torture

24 Feb 2018, 09:35 Comments 189 Views Sembabule, Uganda Agriculture Crime Report

In short
Children of the late Lawrence Yiga who occupy his estate at the village are accusing Flora Kamateneti, a cousin to President Yoweri Museveni and manager to the farm of plotting to grab part of their land. The children accuse Kamateneti of highhandedly displacing them without compensation.

 

