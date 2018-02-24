In short
Children of the late Lawrence Yiga who occupy his estate at the village are accusing Flora Kamateneti, a cousin to President Yoweri Museveni and manager to the farm of plotting to grab part of their land. The children accuse Kamateneti of highhandedly displacing them without compensation.
Family accuses Museveni's Farm Attendants of Trespass, Torture
Sembabule, Uganda
