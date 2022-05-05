In short
According to Idede, Eguma has not been providing any support for their child ever since she returned from Arua city a year ago. Idede, a former S3 student of Logiri Girls Secondary School in the Arua district, says she has been brewing local waragi, which she sells to get money to provide for her child.
Family Accuses Suspended Arua Priest of Child Neglect
Tagged with: Eguma’s case first came into the limelight in 2021, after he allegedly asked Idede’s landlord to throw her out the house he rented for her at Onduparaka trading center, a suburb in Arua city.
