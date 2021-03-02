In short
The girl was arrested on 22 February for interrogation in connection to a testimony she made in Kiru Church of Uganda, where she reportedly said she has been serving evil spirits together a Member of Parliament and that they were responsible for some of the bad things including some undisclosed deaths that happened in Abim district, over time. The girl reportedly made her testimony on Sunday 21st in public during a deliverance prayer at Kiru Church of Uganda.
Family Angry with Police over Lengthy Detention of Minor
2 Mar 2021
