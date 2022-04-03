Christopher Kisekka
15:36

Family, Church Setup Foundation to Continue the Works of Fallen Archbishop

3 Apr 2022, 15:30 Comments 134 Views Lubaga Cathedral Church, Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Archbishop Augustine Kasujja laying a wreath on the grave of the fallen Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in Lubaga cathedral

In short
Lukwago, who described the late former Archbishop as a spiritual leader with limitless generosity, noted that prior to his demise, he was helping the needy, orphans and started development projects in his capacity as Archbishop and individually.

 

