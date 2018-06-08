In short
The family lost two houses and household items when a UPDF Antonov-2 heading to Nzara in South Sudan crashed minutes after takeoff from Arua Airfield on December 11, 2011.
Family Seeks UGX 100m Compensation for 2011 Accident
Jino Ceni pointing to the inside of the house where the immature eucalyptus trees used for roofing are rotting away
