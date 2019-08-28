Mark Ocheng Okello points at the solar panels installed for pumping an underground water sunk on their land in Lamiyawang village, Madiopei Subcounty Lamwo District. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

The project undertaken by Communications and Accessories Ltd was meant to address water challenges faced by residents who had been confined in Internally Displaced People’s-IDP camps during the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army-LRA Insurgency in Northern region.