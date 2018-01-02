Family Divided Over Burial of Masaka Ex-Mayor

In short
There is still uncertainty over the burial of former Masaka mayor, John Tebyasa Matovu, as family members bicker over when and where the veteran politician should be buried.
Family Divided Over Burial of Masaka Ex-Mayor2 Jan 2018, 16:57 Comments 118 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Report
Adronia Nyindombi (middle) with Katwe-Butego chairman Lukanga Majwala at Tebyasa Matovu's home in Masaka. Login to license this image from 1$.
