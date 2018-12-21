Derick Kissa
12:57

Family Drags Heir to Police for Disowning Sibling

21 Dec 2018, 12:57 Comments 122 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Breaking news

In short
Petero Musisi Lubeeba, 40, inherited 16-acres of land bequeathed by his father Petero Lubeeba who died close to 30-years-ago. But Musisi later sold the land at a cost of 110 million Shillings and asked the persons occupying the same land to vacate it for the new owner.

 

Tagged with: greedy police
Mentioned: family members police local leaders

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.