Family Homeless as Husband Sells Marital Home to Pay SACCO Loan

In short
Robinah Margaret Nansubuga, 43, a resident of Kalongomiti zone in Luweero town, told URN that a man, identified as John Zziwa emerged last month claiming to have bought the home from her husband Mike Kasule, without her consent.
Family Homeless as Husband Sells Marital Home to Pay SACCO Loan9 Sep 2020, 18:04 Comments 236 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Robinah Margaret Nansubuga with an agreement where she was allegedly forced to consent that she will vacate the house
In short
Tagged with: eviction sale of marital home
Mentioned: Marital home
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.