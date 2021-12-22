In short
Peter Kodet, the Village Chairperson and biological father to the woman living in Kambizi, a slum in Moroto town, says that his daughter torched the houses including their joint store on Monday where they had stored close to 27 bags of sorghum and maize for the households.
Family In Moroto Loses All to Fire Set By Their Own
