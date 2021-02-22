Davis Buyondo
Family Locked out of Graveyard in Oil Pipeline Way, Can't Bury their Dead

22 Feb 2021, 13:51 Comments 178 Views Lwengo, Uganda Human rights Local government Updates
Some of the family members and community-based monitors at the graveyard.

According to Sarah Nalugooti and her husband John Baptist Musoke, the caretakers of the 2-acre graveyard land, they have lost three people since 2019 but since the compensation is delayed, they have no money to buy another piece of land to relocate the remains of the deceased.

 

