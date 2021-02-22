In short
According to Sarah Nalugooti and her husband John Baptist Musoke, the caretakers of the 2-acre graveyard land, they have lost three people since 2019 but since the compensation is delayed, they have no money to buy another piece of land to relocate the remains of the deceased.
Family Locked out of Graveyard in Oil Pipeline Way, Can't Bury their Dead22 Feb 2021, 13:51 Comments 178 Views Lwengo, Uganda Human rights Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lwengo family in a dilemma Oil pipeline affected the graveyard They have no where to bury its people
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.