Family Members Feud Over 8,000 Hectares of Land Hosting Attiak Sugar Factory

A section of the family members led by Peter Okee Ogik and Emmanuel Ogik accuse their sibling led by Okot Akena Ogik of irregularly leasing out the family land to Horyal Investments Holding Company Limited without their consent.
Family Members Feud Over 8,000 Hectares of Land Hosting Attiak Sugar Factory8 Sep 2022, 15:32 Comments 90 Views Amuru, Uganda Court Northern Breaking news
