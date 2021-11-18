Family Members In Shock After Sheikh Kirevu Is Shot Dead

In short
According to the family, Sheikh Abas Muhammad Kirevu of Masjid Jamia Gangu a resident of Ggangu B in Busabala Makindye Ssabagabo Division was gunned down in Katereke- Nsangi Kyengera Township at his second wife’s home.
Family Members In Shock After Sheikh Kirevu Is Shot Dead18 Nov 2021, 21:26 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news
