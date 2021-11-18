Mugisha James
Family Members In Shock After Sheikh Kirevu Is Shot Dead

18 Nov 2021, 21:26 Kampala, Uganda
Mouners found at Ggangu B in Busabala Makindye Ssabagabo Home to the deceased

According to the family, Sheikh Abas Muhammad Kirevu of Masjid Jamia Gangu a resident of Ggangu B in Busabala Makindye Ssabagabo Division was gunned down in Katereke- Nsangi Kyengera Township at his second wife’s home.

 

