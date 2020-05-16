In short
Henry Kasule the Luweero District Health Surveillance Focal Person explains that on Thursday they received information from the National Surveillance Team that the positive truck driver spent the night at home on return in Uganda from South Sudan.
Family Members of Covid-19 Positive Truck Driver Quarantined in Luweero
16 May 2020
