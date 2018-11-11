Family of Dead Kole Pupil Reject Police Postmortem Report

In short
The police postmortem report now indicates that could have died as a result of a possible heart attack caused by shock. However the family has rejected the report saying it was doctored.
Family of Dead Kole Pupil Reject Police Postmortem Report11 Nov 2018, 14:51 Comments 144 Views Crime Updates
The suspects Vayas and Madmay at Kole CPS on Saturday.They are accused to have cause the death of a 11 year old pupil in a failed suspected kidnap Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.