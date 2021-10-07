Basaija Idd
20:56

Family of Former Obote Minister Appeals For Help

7 Oct 2021
Former minister in the Obote regime, Bwambale Eziron Imbethe Malimali has been confined to a wheelchair in the last three years

In short
His son, Moses Bintu Imbethe, says that they have spent close to Shillings 200million to treat their father in the last three years after developing health complications that condemned him to a wheelchair.

 

Tagged with: Bwambale Eziron Former minister in Obote's regime former minister
Mentioned: Bwambale Eziron

