His son, Moses Bintu Imbethe, says that they have spent close to Shillings 200million to treat their father in the last three years after developing health complications that condemned him to a wheelchair.
Family of Former Obote Minister Appeals For Help
7 Oct 2021
Former minister in the Obote regime, Bwambale Eziron Imbethe Malimali has been confined to a wheelchair in the last three years
