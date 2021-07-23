Mugisha James
Family of Kamwokya Fire Victim Seeks Funds to Transport Body

23 Jul 2021, 18:48 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
Family members in grief in Kifumbira, Kamwokya

In grief, Alice Kerum, 48 year-old mother of the deceased residing in Kifumbira zone, narrates that at around 7:00 pm her daughter moved out of the house but shortly after, she was shocked by the news of her daughter who had not sick, being dead.

 

