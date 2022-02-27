In short
Denzilanta Nabasirye, 44, a resident of Kyengera Town Council died on Tuesday last week after she was shot in the chest during a scuffle, as security teams arrested a man identified as Geoffrey Kitatta, who was disarming security personnel.
Family of Kyengera Gunshot Victim Pleads for Justice
