In short
According to the Ministry of Health officials, they have not been able to carry out contact tracing or even test family members of the deceased for COVID-19. Bernard Lubwama, an epidemiologist and also the head of COVID-19 surveillance at the health ministry says that they have failed to access close family members of the deceased.
Family of Second COVID-19 Victim Blocks Contact Tracing by MOH
29 Jul 2020
Tagged with: COVID-19 Contact Tracing Uganda COVID-19 Deaths
Mentioned: MOH
