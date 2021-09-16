Family of Slain Bukomansimbi Police Officer Bitter Over Unfulfilled Pledges

President Museveni, listens to Ms Violet Nabankema, a sister to the late SSP Denis Ssebugwawo who was muredered in Bukomansimbi attacks, the family waits for his Support in Vain (File Photo)

In short

The President pledged that the government was to cater for the education of Ssebugwawo’s eight orphans, reconstruct the slain officer’s house as well as support the widow to start an income-generating project to enable sustain the remaining family.