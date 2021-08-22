Wambuzi Reacheal
Family of Tortured Victim Asks Police to Foot Medical Bills

22 Aug 2021, 16:44 Comments 73 Views Jinja, Uganda Human rights Report
James Badagawa and his wife, Margret Badagawa support their son, Daniel Isabirye to sit. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.

Daniel Isabirye, a retail metal stall operator in Buwenge Sub County, was two weeks ago arrested and allegedly tortured by the police who were enforcing the curfew in Magamaga trading centre along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.

 

