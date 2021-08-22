Family of Tortured Victim Asks Police to Foot Medical Bills

In short
Daniel Isabirye, a retail metal stall operator in Buwenge Sub County, was two weeks ago arrested and allegedly tortured by the police who were enforcing the curfew in Magamaga trading centre along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.
Family of Tortured Victim Asks Police to Foot Medical Bills22 Aug 2021, 16:44 Comments 73 Views Jinja, Uganda Human rights Report
James Badagawa and his wife, Margret Badagawa support their son, Daniel Isabirye to sit. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.
