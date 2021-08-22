Family of Tortured Victim Asks Police to Foot Medical Bills

James Badagawa and his wife, Margret Badagawa support their son, Daniel Isabirye to sit. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.

In short

Daniel Isabirye, a retail metal stall operator in Buwenge Sub County, was two weeks ago arrested and allegedly tortured by the police who were enforcing the curfew in Magamaga trading centre along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.