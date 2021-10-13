Family Planning Services Uptake Improves In Kasese following Easing of Lockdown

In short
Nancy Biira, an enrolled midwife at Kinyamaseke Health Health Center III in Kinyamaseke Town Council told URN in an interview that the facility registered 400 clients who came for family planning services in September alone up from between 300-350 clients they registered in previous months.
Health Centre III's offer wide number of services but most essential is the reproductive health services
