Simon Wokorach
07:41

Family Seeks Compensation of UGX 100M from School for Destruction on Property

2 Dec 2020, 07:40 Comments 178 Views Omoro, Uganda Crime Human rights Environment Report
Section of St.Mary's Hospital Lapiny Oloyo Primary School

Section of St.Mary's Hospital Lapiny Oloyo Primary School

In short
Grace Adong, a single mother of six children and Person with Disability told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the school has forcefully occupied her land measuring close to nine hectares.

 

Tagged with: Compensation Destruction of property Persons with disabilities School foundation body
Mentioned: Gulu Union for Disabilities Koro Sub County Omoro District St.Mary's Lapiny Oloyo Primary School

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.