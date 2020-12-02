Family Seeks Compensation of UGX 100M from School for Destruction on Property

In short
Grace Adong, a single mother of six children and Person with Disability told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the school has forcefully occupied her land measuring close to nine hectares.
Family Seeks Compensation of UGX 100M from School for Destruction on Property2 Dec 2020, 07:40 Comments 178 Views Omoro, Uganda Crime Human rights Environment Report
In short
Mentioned: Gulu Union for Disabilities Koro Sub County Omoro District St.Mary's Lapiny Oloyo Primary School
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.