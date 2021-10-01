Family Seeks Justice for Father Arrested Over Alleged Apaa Killing

In short
Olanya's arrest follows fights between the Acholi and Madi communities over the ownership and control of Zoka C village, resulting in the death of one person, Edward Idro, 34, on September 19.
Family Seeks Justice for Father Arrested Over Alleged Apaa Killing1 Oct 2021, 08:06 Comments 157 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Apaa Killing Zoka C village constitutional right
Mentioned: Adjumani Central Police station Apaa Township
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.