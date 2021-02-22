Family Seeks Probe into Death of Awach Sub County Chairperson-Elect

In short
Oteka, 41, a former businessman in Awach Trading Centre died a week ago, from Awach Health Centre IV after developing breathing complications. Earlier that day, he had attended a Management Committee meeting at Awach Primary School and stopped for a meal at a nearby restaurant.
Family Seeks Probe into Death of Awach Sub County Chairperson-Elect22 Feb 2021, 13:59 Comments 154 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Politics Northern Breaking news
Tagged with: Awach Sub County Fred Oteka dies
Mentioned: Awach Health Centre IV
