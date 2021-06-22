Family Stuck With Body As Nakaseke Run out of PPEs

In short
“We have instructed them to pick blood samples from the bereaved family members and order them to go in isolation till results are released,” Kyamuzigita said. He says that they are facing enormous challenges to respond to alerts, contacts, and check on patients due to the lack of PPEs and fuel.
Family Stuck With Body As Nakaseke Run out of PPEs22 Jun 2021, 15:48 Comments 101 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 cases
Mentioned: Personal Protective Equipment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.