Family Sues Legislator Dan Kidega for Knocking Motorist Dead

26 Feb 2020, 14:58 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Updates
Daniel Fred Kidega former EALA Speaker. The New Vision

Daniel Fred Kidega former EALA Speaker.

His family, led by Gerald Sebandeke states that Kidega's driver Elvis Kinene negligently drove the said vehicle at a high speed and lost control, swerving off the road into the opposite lane and ran over a motorcycle which Nakibinge was riding. The same motorcycle has a passenger who sustained serious injuries from the accident.

 

