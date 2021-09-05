In short
The family head, Yowas Hyuha, says that the former headmaster of Bugisa primary school, Moses Hirya, together with the then Board Chairperson, Rev. Anania Higenyi approached them in 2017 asking for two acres of land to host the classroom blocks and promised to compensate them Shillings12.25 million.
Family Threatens To Demolish Two Classroom Blocks Over UGX 12.5M
5 Sep 2021
Butaleja, Eastern Region, Uganda
