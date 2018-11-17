In short
Akena, 33, was allegedly shot by businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu after he reportedly scratched his car while trying to reverse. It is reported that Akena was shot in the stomach as soon as he came out of his car to express regret for the accident. He died moments later from Novic Hospital, along Bombo Road.
Family, Friends Convene to Remember Activist Kenneth Akena
Late Kenneth Akena (L) and Prime Suspect Mathew Kanyamunya (R)
In short
