Aldon Walukamba
10:02

Family Worried About Missing Man Arrested by Security in Kampala

1 Dec 2020, 09:58 Comments 181 Views Security Politics Crime Interview
Missing person Fred Bujingo

Missing person Fred Bujingo

In short
According to the relatives Bujingo, was arrested and whisked away from his work place by plain clothed security operatives at, Kubili round about where he works as a motorcycle transporter.

 

Tagged with: 2020/2021 campaigns 2021 elections 2021 presidential campaigns Fred Bujingo Kyagulanyi Riots
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.