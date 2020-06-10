In short
The floods followed a heavy downpour that pounded the district last month when River Nyamwamba overflew at Bunyandiko in Kilembe Sub County submerging the low land areas of the district. The heavy rains also submerged acres of gardens, leaving behind silt composites as deep as 5 feet.
Famine Looms in Kasese as Crops Dry Due to Silting
10 Jun 2020
