Basaija Idd
12:58

Famine Looms in Kasese as Crops Dry Due to Silting

10 Jun 2020, 12:56 Comments 118 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
Silt that is need as 3 feet has left crops such as maize weak while some drying up

Silt that is need as 3 feet has left crops such as maize weak while some drying up

In short
The floods followed a heavy downpour that pounded the district last month when River Nyamwamba overflew at Bunyandiko in Kilembe Sub County submerging the low land areas of the district. The heavy rains also submerged acres of gardens, leaving behind silt composites as deep as 5 feet.

 

Tagged with: famine floods silting
Mentioned: famine

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.