Michael Wambi
19:02

“Famine Weed” Now New Mosquito Habitat In East Africa

3 Aug 2021, 18:59 Comments 150 Views Politics Health Science and technology Analysis
parthenium_hysterophorus3

parthenium_hysterophorus3

In short
The Devastating weed that favours mosquitoes and is the probable cause of widespread malaria incident in East Africa

 

Tagged with: Invasive plants and species Malaria spread Parthenium hysterophorus.
Mentioned: International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) Malaria Control Programme Ministry of Health Uganda Wild Life Authority - UWA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.