FARDC Confirms Death of Army Official as Fighting With M23 Rebels Intensifies Top story

13 Jun 2022, 18:14 Comments 229 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Major Eric Kiraku Mwisa, the deceased FARDC soldier

In his statement issued Monday, General Sylvain Ekenge Bomusa Efomi, the Spokesman for the North Kivu governor, says that the rebels shot Mwisa dead on Sunday evening in Musaga along Bunagana-Rutshuru road, less than 5 kilometers to Uganda-DR Congo border of Bunagana.

 

