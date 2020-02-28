Farmer Groups in Mbale Get Tractors to Boost Commercial Farming

In short
While handing over the tractors to beneficiaries on Thursday at the Mbale district headquarters, Gorge Wanakina the Mbale District Production Officer said the purpose of donating the tractors is to improve on agricultural mechanization and to promote commercial farming.
Farmer Groups in Mbale Get Tractors to Boost Commercial Farming28 Feb 2020, 11:08 Comments 115 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Agriculture Local government Misc Updates
