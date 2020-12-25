Solomon Okabo
19:58

Farmer Makes a Fortune Rearing Ankole Cattle in Lango

25 Dec 2020, 19:57 Comments 121 Views Kwania, Uganda Profiles Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Patrick Ogwang, spraying his cows at his farm in Goi Landing Site Photo by Solomon Okabo

Patrick Ogwang, spraying his cows at his farm in Goi Landing Site Photo by Solomon Okabo

In short
Babra Akao, also a farmer neighboring Ogwang’s farm says livestock farming is a good investment but a capital-intensive enterprise. She appealed to the government to extend restocking programs to areas where they have not reached in order to empower the common man.

 

Tagged with: Ex-Office Attendant mints Shs 70m yearly from farming
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.